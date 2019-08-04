Image copyright Nexus Image caption The new building is clad in copper shingle

A new bus and metro interchange on Tyneside has opened to the public.

The construction of the £21m facility in South Shields involved the closure of its metro station, the first in the network's 39-year history, to relocate it to Keppel Street.

It includes bike storage and waiting areas, and will be used by an estimated seven million passengers a year.

Nexus, which owns manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, described it as "the best new interchange in the country".

Image caption The new building will also house a cafe and shops

Huw Lewis said: "Instead of bus and Metro services being split, and bus services being on the road, we now have a purpose-built building."

Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: "We're tremendously proud of this new facility, which has been delivered on schedule and is ready to welcome thousands of Great North Runners next month.

"First impressions count and the new interchange really does provide a smart, high quality arrival point into the town."