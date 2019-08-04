Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an address in Wellington Street at about 09:55 BST on Tuesday

A murder investigation has begun after a woman died five days after an assault in a Northumberland town.

The 73-year-old was found with serious injuries at an address on Wellington Street in Blyth on Tuesday morning, and has now died in hospital.

A 36-year-old local man, described as known to the victim, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause GBH.

Northumbria Police said the death was now being treated as murder, and appealed for information.

A spokesman said: "Officers have already conducted house-to-house enquiries in the area this week but we are now asking anyone else with information to come forward.

"If you heard or saw anything unusual in the area of Wellington Street on Tuesday morning then please get in touch with us as any information could be vital.

"I want to reassure residents in Blyth that this is being treated as an isolated incident and that the man charged is known to the victim."