A 33-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle collision in the early hours.

The crash, involving a Mercedes C-Class and a Vauxhall Corsa, happened on the A19, about three miles south of the junction for the A690 in Houghton.

One of the occupants of the Mercedes, which had overturned, was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others suffered serious injuries. No-one in the other vehicle was seriously hurt.

The road was closed following the crash at 01:45 BST but has now re-opened.