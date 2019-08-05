June Sanderson: Woman who died after Blyth attack named
- 5 August 2019
A woman who died five days after she was found with serious injuries has been named by police.
June Sanderson, 73, was found at a property in Blyth on Tuesday and died in hospital on Sunday.
Her son Steven Sanderson, 36 of Wellington Street, Blyth, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause GBH.
He was remanded in custody after appearing at Bedlington Magistrates' Court earlier.
Police said Ms Sanderson lived at Belford Court, Cowpen, Blyth.