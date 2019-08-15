Image caption A cordon is in place in Eldon Square

Seven teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Newcastle city centre.

The 52-year-old died in hospital after being assaulted outside a Greggs bakery near Old Eldon Square at about 18:20 BST on Wednesday.

Northumbria Police said it believes he was attacked with a screwdriver.

A 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds and four 17-year-olds are being held on suspicion of murder.