Image copyright Family photo Image caption Peter Duncan died in hospital shortly after being attacked

An eighth teenager has been arrested by police investigating after a lawyer was stabbed to death with a screwdriver in Newcastle city centre.

Peter Duncan was attacked after what police said was a chance "coming together" with a group of youths near Old Eldon Square on Wednesday evening.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Friday, Northumbria Police said.

Four of seven boys previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action.

Northumbria Police said two boys aged 15 and two aged 17 had been released without charge and a 14-year-old boy had been released under investigation. Two 17-year-olds remain in custody.

The 15-year-old arrested on Friday remains in custody.

Northumbria Police believes Mr Duncan, 52, from Newcastle, was attacked after a "chance encounter" outside a branch of Greggs.

Image caption A cordon was put in place in Eldon Square

He was described by his family as a "devoted father and husband".

According to his profile on LinkedIn, Mr Duncan trained as an electrical engineer before graduating from Northumbria University with a law degree in 2003.

He was working as legal counsel in the Newcastle office of Royal IHC Limited, and previously as a solicitor and legal advisor with companies in Darlington and Newcastle.

Northumbria Police Area Commander, Ch Supt Ged Noble, said: "Searches have been conducted across the city and at a number of addresses in Newcastle."

Image caption Flower tributes have been left near the scene

Leader of Newcastle City Council, Nick Forbes, said: "This tragic incident is hard to understand in a city like ours, but I hope Peter Duncan's family find some comfort in knowing Newcastle stands with them at this incredibly sad time.

"Across our city people have spoken of their shock and sadness at what happened to Peter and the loss his family and friends and work colleagues are dealing with."