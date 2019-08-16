Image caption McConnell also used to be chief chaplain of Northumbria Police

A vicar who sexually assaulted an American student on a transatlantic flight has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The Reverend Peter McConnell, 64, was convicted of rubbing the man's groin on a flight from Philadelphia to Heathrow.

McConnell, of Longhorsley, Northumberland had been drinking and spoke about strip clubs, a court heard.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail, suspended for two years, at Newcastle Crown Court.

McConnell, who was vicar at St Helen's Church in the village at the time of the assault in March 2017, was convicted at a retrial in June.

Jurors previously heard he had moved to sit in an empty seat next to the student, because a child behind him kept kicking his own.

Fell asleep

McConnell then explained to him that he had been visiting the United States with his godson.

Towards the end of the flight the student became tired and McConnell covered him with a blanket, the court heard.

It was then the vicar sexually assaulted him under the blanket after he fell asleep.

The student later complained to the Church of England after taking Mr McConnell's contact details and the police became involved.

Judge Paul Sloan QC ordered McConnell to attend a sexual behaviour programme and said he would be placed on the sex offenders register.

A statement from The Diocese of Newcastle said: "We are distressed and dismayed at the actions of the Rev Peter McConnell and our thoughts are very much with his victim, who showed great courage in coming forward, and his family."

McConnell was on long-term sick leave at the time of the assault and retired earlier this year.