Image copyright Family photo Image caption Peter Duncan was attacked in Newcastle city centre

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a solicitor who was stabbed to death with a screwdriver.

Peter Duncan, 52, was attacked on 14 August in Newcastle city centre.

The teenager, who cannot be named, appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court charged with murder, possession of a weapon and theft of "a quantity of screwdrivers" from Poundland.

He was remanded in custody and will attend crown court on Wednesday.

Police originally arrested a total of eight teenage boys in connection with Mr Duncan's death.

Three boys, aged 14, 15 and 17, have been released under investigation.

Two 15-year-olds and two 17-year-olds have been released with no further action.