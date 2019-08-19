Teen in court over screwdriver stab death in Newcastle
A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a solicitor who was stabbed to death with a screwdriver.
Peter Duncan, 52, was attacked on 14 August in Newcastle city centre.
The teenager, who cannot be named, appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court charged with murder, possession of a weapon and theft of "a quantity of screwdrivers" from Poundland.
He was remanded in custody and will attend crown court on Wednesday.
Police originally arrested a total of eight teenage boys in connection with Mr Duncan's death.
Three boys, aged 14, 15 and 17, have been released under investigation.
Two 15-year-olds and two 17-year-olds have been released with no further action.