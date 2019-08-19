Image copyright WARKWORTH SHOW Image caption Two muddy clues were left alongside what was left of the cake

A Labrador snaffled a lemon drizzle cake that had been entered for a cake-baking competition at a country show.

Violet, whose owner is the show's former chairman, gobbled the cake which had been placed on a table for judging at Northumberland's Warkworth Show.

She may have escaped undetected if it had not been for the muddy paw prints left alongside what was left of the scrumptious sugary treat.

Despite the theft, there was still enough left for it to be judged.

However, it failed to win anything.

Show spokesman Derek Conway said before the show opened to visitors, exhibitors took along their goods and placed them in a marquee.

"It was around 08:00 and everyone was frantically setting up stalls and Violet managed to slip her owner's attention and the smells of warm cake proved just too much to resist," he said.

Image copyright WARKWORTH SHOW Image caption Violet belongs to the show's former chairman Chris Howliston

Mr Conway said 14-month-old Violet was usually "very well-behaved" and her owner Chris Howliston was very firm on treats and snacks.

"Fortunately, the judges were still able to assess the cake and the baker took it all in good heart," he said.

"This was the funniest event of the day and we adore Violet - I think she should be made an honorary judge," he added.

