A murder investigation is under way after a man died following an assault at a house in Northumberland.

The 30-year-old, who has not been named, was with a group at the property on Hallside Road, Blyth, at about 01:55 BST, Northumbria Police said.

He was treated by paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokesman said police were hunting a man who was at the property at the time, and known to the victim, who fled the scene after the assault.

'No wider risk'

Supt Helen Anderson, who is leading the investigation, said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life.

"This incident has taken place in a private address following an altercation between people who were known to each other and who had been socialising together throughout the evening.

"I want to make it clear that those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to members of the public in the area."

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later to establish the exact cause of death.