Image caption Scott Baker was clapped along the players' tunnel on to the Stadium of Light pitch

A man has finished a charity challenge which saw him take on 10km (6.2 miles) runs for 1,000 consecutive days.

Scott Baker was inspired to raise money for Target Ovarian Cancer after his mother was diagnosed with the illness three years ago.

The 44-year-old Sunderland fan set off for the final run from his home town of Seaham, County Durham, and finished at the team's Stadium of Light.

He began the challenge on 1 December 2016 and has raised almost £4,000.

'I just like running'

"It's good to get to the finish," the father of two said.

"If I had done a marathon it would've been over in a day, and probably wouldn't have raised as much awareness.

"I've been overwhelmed by the generosity of people and the encouragement they've given.

"It's a little bit weird getting all the attention. I just like running. It's been a really good journey. I've enjoyed every minute."

Mr Baker hopes further fundraising events will bring his total to £10,000.

Image caption Mr Baker began his final run next to Seaham's World War One tribute sculpture, known locally as Tommy

He said he had never contemplated not finishing the challenge, and plans to celebrate his achievement with a further 10km run on Wednesday.

'Hard to fit in'

"Sun, rain, everything... I just put my trainers on and go for a run," he said.

"Sometimes it's been hard to fit in, especially when Sunderland have been playing at Wembley and I've been running at one o'clock in the morning.

"Sometimes I've done a run at 11 o'clock and then another one at midnight to fit it in for the next day, but I've never thought 'I don't want to do it'."

A Sunderland season ticket holder, he described the Stadium of Light as a "fitting place" to complete his challenge.

