Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man had been travelling through the village when he was involved in the crash

A 77-year-old cyclist has died in a crash with a combine harvester.

It happened in the village of Ogle in Northumberland shortly before 13:00 BST on Tuesday.

Northumbria Police said the man had been travelling through the village when he was involved in a crash with the machine. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses as part of their investigation.