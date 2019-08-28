A woman who was killed in a two-car crash in Northumberland has been named.

Denis-Alexandra Radvan, 29, from Buzau in Romania, was a passenger in a Ford Focus which crashed with a Hyundai i30 on the A69 near Haydon Bridge on 21 August. She died at the scene.

Northumbria Police said it was liaising with the Romanian Embassy.

The driver of the Ford, Viorel Grancea, 31, of Darnley Street, Glasgow, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also faces two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing a death by driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and no licence.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on 19 September.

Police said the 62-year-old driver of the Hyundai remained in a stable condition in hospital after suffering a number of serious injuries.

A 21-year-old woman was treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and later discharged herself.