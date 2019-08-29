Attack accused in court after man knocked down by car
A man charged over an alleged attack in which another man was knocked down by a car has denied charges including grievous bodily harm with intent.
A man was struck by a vehicle in Groat Market, Newcastle, on 27 July. He was traced and had not been seriously hurt.
Daniel Walmsley, 28, of Leam Lane in Gateshead, also denied dangerous driving, assault and driving while disqualified, at Newcastle Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody before a trial in January.