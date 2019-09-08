Image copyright PA Image caption The Great North Run is the UK's biggest running event

Thousands of runners are to flock to Tyneside for the 2019 Great North Run.

About 57,000 people have registered for the annual half-marathon between Newcastle and South Shields on Sunday.

The build-up began on Saturday along the Quayside where about 9,000 youngsters took part in the Mini and Junior Great North Runs.

Elites were in attendance for the Great North City games, held in Stockton-On-Tees for the first time.

Taking part in the Great North City Games in Stockton was Great Britain's Richard Kilty, who raced to victory in 100m and came third in the 150m.

Other leading names taking part included six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix who won the women's 150m sprint.

GB's Sophie Hahn won the women's IPC 100m race, beating the Netherlands' Marlene van Gansewinkel and team-mate Sophie Kamlish.

Image copyright NNP Image caption The quayside was awash with colour on Saturday during the Mini and Junior Great North Run

Sunday's Great North Run will be the 38th staging of the event, which began as a fun run in 1981 with an initial 12,000 runners.

This year Lionesses stars Steph Houghton and Jill Scott and England and Durham cricketer Mark Wood will have the honour of starting the event.

Scott, who is originally from Sunderland, ran in the junior event when she was younger.

Before the race, she said: "I can't wait to see everyone setting off and I'm getting ready for a few high fives and selfies."

Image caption Like last year there will be many people running the route in fancy dress outfits

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah is aiming for his sixth consecutive victory in the men's elite race.

