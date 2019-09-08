The Great North Run 2019: In pictures
- 8 September 2019
About 57,000 people took to the streets in the Great North Run, won by Mo Farah for the sixth time in a row.
The annual half marathon between Newcastle and South Shields is the UK's biggest running event.
Four-time Olympic champion Farah won the elite men's race in 59 minutes and seven seconds.
Brigid Kosgei beat the women's course record - and the world half marathon record.
.
Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk