Image copyright NNP Image caption The quayside was awash with colour as youngsters set off on the Mini and Junior Great North Runs

Thousands of people descended on Newcastle and Gateshead quaysides for the start of the Great North Run weekend.

About 9,000 youngsters took part in the Mini and Junior Great North Runs, with a Great North 5k also staged.

Elites were in attendance for the Great North City games, held in Stockton-On-Tees for the first time.

Saturday's events are the build-up to Sunday's Great North Run.

Onlookers gathered on both banks of the River Tyne to watch the youngsters in action followed by the 5k and the one-mile races.

Image copyright NNP Image caption There were plenty of smiles along the route

Image copyright NNP Image caption Crowds high-fived the runners as they ran past

Taking part in the Great North City Games in Stockton was Great Britain's Richard Kilty, who raced to victory in 100m and came third in the 150m.

Other leading names taking part included British Paralympic champion Sophie Hahn, who won the Women's IPC 100m.

Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Image caption Richard Kilty said: "It's been one of the best days of my life to come here in front of my home people"

Sunday's Great North Run will see about 57,000 people taking on the 13.1-mile course from Newcastle to South Shields.

It will be the 38th staging of the event, which began as a fun run in 1981.

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah is aiming for his sixth consecutive victory in the men's elite race.

You can watch the action unfold on Sunday, BBC One from 09:30 BST and the BBC Tyne & Wear website.

Image copyright NNP Image caption The course took the young runners across the Millennium Bridge

