Bags of drugs found after van is stopped in Gateshead
- 5 September 2019
Drugs with an estimated value of £200,000 have been seized by police on Tyneside.
Officers stopped a van near Birtley, Gateshead, and discovered 10 bags of white powder, found to be amphetamines, each weighing 2kg.
The van was travelling from Manchester when it was stopped on Tuesday.
A 36-year-old man, of Newcastle, was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.