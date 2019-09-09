Image caption William Charlton denies five counts of stirring up racial hatred

A man who organised a series of protest rallies described immigrants as "monsters", a court has heard.

William Charlton, 55, set up marches in Sunderland in 2016 and 2017 in response to a reported attack on a woman, Newcastle Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Sharon Beattie said after one of the rallies two Asian men were attacked outside their home.

Mr Charlton, of no fixed address, denies five counts of stirring up racial hatred.

However, Ms Beattie told the court Mr Charlton's intentions were to "stir people up against immigrants, Asians, black people and the police".

She said this was "not just a few words on one occasion" but a feature of a series of speeches.

One march in Sunderland in September 2016 ignored a route pre-agreed with police, the court heard.

Mr Charlton was filmed on a police body camera speaking to a crowd saying: "The whole of Sunderland should say we're saying no to more immigrants in our city."

Ms Beattie told the court officers at the rally believed the crowd was "motivated and responding" to Mr Charlton's speech.

Later that day two Asian men were attacked outside their home, she told the jury.

Ms Beattie added that referring to "immigrants" at a later march Mr Charlton declared: "They're monsters. There's something wrong in this town."

The trial continues.