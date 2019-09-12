Northumbria Police recruits first female horse
A female horse has been recruited by a police force for the first time in its 162-year history.
Northumbria Police has traditionally only used geldings in its mounted section.
Penelope, previously named Bella, "brings a bit of diversity to the stables", the force said.
It added there had been no specific reason why it had previously avoided having mares.
A spokesman said: "It's traditionally always been geldings in the same way that traditionally all the horses have been named with the letter P."
Mounted section head Sgt Stuart Coates said 10-year-old Penelope, a 17-hand Clydesdale, was "full of character and is fitting in well with the boys".