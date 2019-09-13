Image copyright Save South Tyneside Hospital Image caption First announced in 2017, the plans led to protests from worried residents

Campaigners fighting the closure of a hospital's stroke, maternity and paediatric services have been given a legal lifeline.

The Save South Tyneside Hospital Campaign Group believes NHS bosses carried out a flawed consultation over the moving of services to Sunderland.

The High Court dismissed its case in December, but it has now won permission to appeal against the ruling.

Health chiefs say retaining services at South Tyneside is not viable.

The shake-up would see acute stroke care move to Sunderland Royal Hospital as well as changes to maternity care with a consultant-led unit in Sunderland and a midwife-led unit in South Tyneside.

At the High Court in Leeds last year, campaigners claimed the consultation process had been "fundamentally unfair" and "unlawful".

'Disaster for area'

That was rejected by His Honour Judge Mark Raeside QC, though, who found in favour of the clinical commissioning groups for Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Campaign spokesman Roger Nettleship said: "We have always felt that the move would be a disaster for the area and it was hugely disappointing to see the judicial review conclude in the manner that it did.

"Getting permission to appeal is very welcome and we hope it is another opportunity to highlight just what these changes would mean for our area."

Health bosses maintain the plans, part of the Path to Excellence reforms, are necessary to maintain patient safety and will also benefit staffing, recruitment and costs.

A hearing at the Court of Appeal is expected to take place in November.