Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Top, left to right - Francis Day, Joseph Scott, Paul Richards, Christian McGee, Kevin Laws, Stephen Jamieson. Bottom, left to right: Sam Cottrell, Ryan Colquhoun, Mahyar Carter, Fergus Carnegie, Joseph Capocci, Emilio Arceri

A dozen members of a drugs gang involved in the supply of cocaine in Tyneside bars have been sentenced.

Door staff and a bar manager were among those arrested in December 2017 during a temporary shut-down of upmarket bars in Newcastle's Diamond strip.

Newcastle Crown Court heard bar staff were dealing cocaine and dealers were afforded "celebrity status".

Ten men were jailed and two others given suspended sentences and ordered to carry out unpaid work.

The court heard police became aware drug dealers were being granted free entry to a number of city centre bars and clubs, allowed to skip queues and given free drinks in VIP areas.

Undercover officers bought drugs directly off bouncers, promoters and bar staff, the court was told.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police found a gun and drugs during their investigation

House of Smith, Florita's and Madame Koo in Newcastle were shut temporarily during raids and £17,000 in cash and cocaine with a street value of £14,000 were seized.

Following the case, Ch Insp David Pickett said the "glamorisation of cocaine" had led to a culture of drug use in the city centre where taking the drug "had almost become part of the night out".

"Known drug dealers were afforded celebrity status," he added.

The court heard the "main man" and "go-to" person to get drugs from was Mahyar Carter, of Dovecot Drive, Chester-le-Street.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to six counts of supplying cocaine and possession of cocaine and was jailed for six years and four months.

Image copyright Google Image caption The upmarket bars in Collingwood Street, are known as Newcastle's Diamond Strip

The other men jailed were: