Image caption More than 1,800 men have alleged they were victims of physical or sexual abuse at Medomsley, police say

Two former staff members at a young offenders detention centre are facing historical charges of sexually and physically abusing inmates.

Alexander Flavell and Ian Nicholson are due to face charges relating to the treatment of youngsters at Medomsley Detention Centre in County Durham.

The men have been summonsed to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on 24 October.

They face charges of sexual assault and misconduct in public office.

Mr Nicholson, 74, will answer eight charges - misconduct in public office, three counts of sexual assault and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mr Flavell, 86, will answer seven charges - misconduct in public office, one count of indecent assault, one count of sexual assault and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The men were investigated as part of Operation Seabrook, which was launched by police in 2013.

More than 1,800 men have claimed they were abused at Medomsley, which - prior to its closure in 1988 - held teenage offenders who had committed relatively minor crimes.

In April, five ex-prison officers were jailed for physically abusing inmates at Medomsley.

All five men have submitted appeals against their convictions which date back to the 1970s and 1980s.