Scott Patterson death: Man denies murder after Blyth assault
- 18 September 2019
A man has denied murdering a 30-year-old who was stabbed to death.
Scott Patterson died after an assault at a house on Hallside Road in Blyth, Northumberland, in the early hours of 19 August.
Appearing via videolink at Newcastle Crown Court, Peter Dodds, 33, denied killing the father-of-five, who had been stabbed once in the chest.
Mr Dodds, of The Greenway, Uxbridge, west London, also denies assaulting a woman on the same night.
His trial is due to take place in January.