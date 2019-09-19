Image copyright Nexus Image caption Air conditioning, Tube-style linear seating and Wi-Fi connectivity are expected to be incorporated into the new trains

Halting the bidding process for a £500m fleet of Metro trains to help a firm in the north-east of England would be illegal, transport bosses insist.

Japanese firm Hitachi, which has a plant in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, has failed to win the contract to build stock for Tyne and Wear.

Metro operator Nexus said favouring the firm would be "unfair to taxpayers".

Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said it would be "appalling" not to give the work to local people.

Hitachi employs 700 people at the Newton Aycliffe base and built the East Coast Main Line's new Azuma trains.

'Costly legal challenges'

Nexus insisted on Wednesday no decision has been made between Hitachi, Swiss firm Stadler and the Spaniards CAF. It said the process is "ongoing" and the successful bidder is due to be announced in January.

Its managing director Tobyn Hughes told a sub-committee of the North East Joint Transport Committee the operator is "absolutely not entitled to award contracts based on personal preferences or subjective judgements".

"That would be unfair to the companies who are spending time and money competing for the contract in good faith, unfair to taxpayers who could end up spending more money than is necessary, and unfair to our passengers who deserve to travel on the best possible trains long into the future," he said.

"Nexus is a public body, it would be against the law. To ignore that fact would risk costly legal challenges."

North Tyneside Labour councillor Carl Johnson accused Conservative Mr Houchen of playing a "completely political game" ahead of a bid for re-election next year.

He labelled the call to pause the contract process "quite frankly ridiculous", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Mr Houchen's office has been contacted for a response.

Of the remaining firms in the running for the contract, CAF has plants in its homeland, France, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Newport in Wales, while Stadler, of Switzerland, has a factory in Liverpool.