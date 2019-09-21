Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Peterlee's Apollo Pavilion adorned with inflatable sculptures

A Brutalist building has been highlighted with giant inflatable sculptures to mark its 50th birthday.

Victor Pasmore's Apollo Pavilion, in Peterlee, County Durham, was built in 1969 as the centre-piece of a new housing estate and named in honour of that year's moon landings.

As part of its anniversary celebration, it has been encased by four inflated sculptures, illuminated from within.

People will get a chance to view them over the weekend.

The work is the brainchild of Steve Messam, who has created a number of outdoor installations, including a paper bridge over a stream in the Lake District and yellow "sails" strung over an old lead mining site in Teesdale.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The concrete structure was awarded Grade II*-listed status in 2016

It was commissioned by Durham County Council.

Joy Allen, a cabinet member, said: "We're massively excited at the prospect of Steve's Apollo installation.

"It's not often people get the chance to see world class art on their doorstep and we really hope local residents will come along and enjoy it."