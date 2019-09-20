Image copyright NORTHUMBRIA POLICE Image caption Viorel Grancea admitted a number of driving charges at Newcastle Crown Court

A driver has admitted causing the death of his passenger in a two-car crash.

Denis-Alexandra Radvan, 29, from Buzau in Romania, died in the crash, involving a Ford Focus and a Hyundai i30, on the A69 near Haydon Bridge, Northumberland, on 21 August.

Viorel Grancea, 31, of Darnley Street, Glasgow, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court 10 October.

Grancea also admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing a death by driving whilst disqualified, and driving with no insurance and no licence.

The 62-year-old driver of the Hyundai i30 was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old woman was also treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She later discharged herself.