Image caption William Charlton denies five charges of stirring up racial hatred in a number of speeches

The organiser of a series of protest rallies accused of inciting racial hatred says his words were aimed at criminals rather than immigrants.

William Charlton, 55, told Newcastle Crown Court he was "trying to raise awareness in our local community of what was going on".

He said his comments were about people who he believed to be committing assaults in Sunderland, "nothing more, nothing less."

He denies stirring up racial hatred.

Excerpts of some of Mr Charlton's speeches, including one where he said "immigrants seem to have more rights than me in this town", were read by the defence barrister on Friday.

In another he told people to stay away from bars which he said had been frequented by what he called "immigrant rapists".

When asked whether his comments were about immigrants in general Mr Charlton said: "No, absolutely not."

He added: "I didn't want young lasses to walk into a bar and get [their drinks] spikes.

"It was only to raise awareness and put a bit of pressure on the police."

Mr Charlton, of Byland Court, Washington, told the court he walked away from the campaign when groups like Britain First were invited to take part in rallies.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk