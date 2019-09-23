Four men who 'brutally' raped child victim jailed

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption (Clockwise from top left) Colin Ankers, Darren Smith, Philip Taylor, and Paul Cavner were jailed for the attacks

Four men who "brutally" raped a victim when she was a child and "traded" her for cigarettes, money and alcohol have been jailed.

Northumbria Police praised the victim - who was abused over a six-year period - and said she was a "pillar of strength."

The four had denied rape and sexual assault but were convicted following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in June.

The men were given a range of jail terms between six and 21 years.

The hearing was told a man offered her to men for sexual purposes in return for cigarettes, money or alcohol.

Colin Ankers, 45, of Waterville Road, North Shields, convicted of 14 counts of rape and four of indecent assault, was jailed for 21 years extended for one year on licence.

Philip Taylor, 60, of Whiteley Avenue, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, convicted of three counts of rape and four of indecent assault, was jailed for 17 years.

Paul Cavner, 55, of Crofton Street, Blyth, Northumberland, convicted of one count of rape and one of indecent assault, was jailed for nine years.

Darren Smith, 36, of Irene Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent, - who was a youth at the time - was convicted of five counts of rape and five counts of indecent assault and was jailed for six years.

During the trial, judge Tim Gittens described their crimes as "heinous and wicked".

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police, said: "This victim has been an absolute pillar of strength by standing up to the men who abused her as a child.

"This woman has suffered much of her childhood by being brutally raped and assaulted and this has undoubtedly had a huge impact on her."