Emergency services were called to Hillsview Avenue, Kenton at about 18:40 on Wednesday

A 10-year-old girl is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Newcastle.

She was struck on Hillsview Avenue in Kenton at about 18:40 GMT on Wednesday, police said.

The car stopped nearby shortly after, but the driver then fled the scene on foot.

Two women, aged 31 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. They remain in police custody.

Witnesses to the crash, or anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of the driver, have been asked to come forward.