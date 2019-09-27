Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption William Charlton argues with police during an arrest interview

A man convicted of stirring up racial hatred at a series of rallies has been jailed for 21 months.

William Charlton, 55, described immigrants as "monsters" in a string of speeches which "riled up" crowds in Sunderland, a court heard.

Charlton, of Byland Court, had claimed he set up the rallies in response to a reported attack on a woman in the city.

He was found guilty of five charges relating to the speeches by a Newcastle Crown Court jury.

Judge Edward Bindloss said Charlton, from Washington, had addressed "increasingly large crowds" over a nine-month period.

The defendant had told the court he organised the first rally in 2016 because he believed "the country is in a mess".

Excerpts from his speeches read out in court included a complaint that "immigrants seem to have more rights than me in this town".

In one, he told people to stay away from bars which he claimed were frequented by "immigrant rapists".

Asian men attacked

Prosecutor Sharon Beattie told the court Charlton's intention had been "to stir people up against Muslims, Asians, black people and the police".

She said officers at one rally believed the crowd was "motivated and responding" to Charlton's speech.

After one event, she said, two Asian men were attacked outside their home.

Eighty nine police officers were needed at one speech when the crowd swelled, she added.

Charlton had claimed his comments were aimed at criminals rather than immigrants and he was "trying to raise awareness in our local community of what was going on".

The court heard he had been fined in 2007 when convicted for racially aggravated harassment.

