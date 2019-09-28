Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ten-year-old Melissa Tate was pronounced dead in hospital

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Melissa Tate was struck by a car on Hillsview Avenue in Newcastle on Wednesday evening. She was taken to hospital, but died on Thursday.

Connor Marsden has also been charged with failure to stop and a number of other driving-related offences.

The 23-year-old of Ambridge Way, Kenton, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court later.

Image caption Floral tributes have been placed at the scene

A second 23-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation, Northumbria Police said.

Two women, aged 31 and 28, arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, have also been released under investigation.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk