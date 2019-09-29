Image copyright David Angus Image caption The council is appealing for people's historic images of Church Street to help with the project

A project to restore the heritage of a coastal County Durham town has been given a £1.6m funding boost.

The three-year Seaham Townscape Heritage Project aims to regenerate the historical properties on Church Street.

Property owners will be offered grants to repair and reinstate the traditional features of the buildings.

Durham County Council is appealing for people's historical images of Church Street to help with the redevelopment.

As part of the plans, architectural changes that have been "detrimental to the town's character" will be reversed and some vacant buildings will be brought into use, "sustaining business confidence" in the area, the council said.

Image copyright David Angus Image caption Vacant properties and underused floor space in properties on Church Street will be back into use

The council secured the £1.6m from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.