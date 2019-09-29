A woman and three children have been rescued after being cut off by high tides in Northumberland.

Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat was called at about 13:00 BST on Saturday after reports the group had become stranded on a sandbank in Budle Bay.

Lifeboat operations manager Ian Clayton urged the public to "be aware of the speed tides can come in".

"On this occasion, we had a good outcome, but it could have been very different," he added.

He said the tides at the weekend were "higher than normal" and that the water could "come in quickly across areas such as mud flats and shallow bays" trapping those on foot in areas like Budle Bay and Holy Island.