Image copyright Tynemouth Seal Rescue Unit Image caption Macca was described as a "fighter" by members of the seal rescue unit

A baby seal saved from drowning by the skippers of a tourist boat has died, aquarium staff have said.

The female pup was picked up from the North Sea near the Farne Islands, off the coast of Northumberland, about 10 days ago.

She was being cared for at the Blue Reef Aquarium in Tynemouth and members of its Seal Rescue Unit said they were "devastated" by her death.

She had been named Macca after one of her rescuers, William McPhee.

The rescue unit said they had "fought hard" but "very low weight, near drowning and probable pneumonia and breathing problems have meant she just hasn't been able to survive".

Mr McPhee and fellow skipper Andrew Weightman had been taking day-trippers on a tour when they spotted the young seal off South Scarcar Island.

It was believed she had been separated from her mother.