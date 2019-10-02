Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Coniston Road

A man has been arrested after a fatal collision in Northumberland.

Two vehicles, a Skoda Fabia and an HGV, were involved in the collision on Coniston Road in Blyth at 20:20 BST on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Skoda, was taken to hospital but later died.

Northumbria Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and appealed for witnesses to the crash.

A spokesman said: "We are focused on a thorough investigation, looking at every possible detail as it could assist in providing answers as to what happened.

"It is possible that the yellow Skoda may have been in the area for some time prior to the collision and would ask anyone who saw the car to get in touch."