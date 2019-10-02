Image caption Police were called to an address near Wallsend, at around 14:15 BST

A mother and her infant son have suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at a property in North Tyneside.

The pair were found by police at an address on Portland Close, near Wallsend, at around 14:15 BST.

A man in his 20s, who Northumbria Police said is known to the victims, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers say they are not looking for anyone else.

A North East Ambulance service said eight vehicles plus air ambulance have been sent to the incident.

Police have not revealed ages of the woman and her son but said they were taken to hospital.

A cordon remains in place at the property and extra officers are on patrol in the area. However, police said they do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Det Ch Insp Dave Cole said: "This has been a very serious assault that will shock the local community.

"The victims of this assault are currently in hospital in a critical condition and it is still the early stages of our investigation.

"However, I want to reassure the public that this does not appear to be a random attack and that those involved are all known to each other."