Caledonian Hotel: Fire crews tackle blaze
- 4 October 2019
More than 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at the Caledonian Hotel in Newcastle.
Tyne and Wear Fire brigade said it was called to the premises in Osborne Road, Jesmond, at 17:23 BST.
A search is being carried out to find out if anyone is still in the building.
The public have been advised to avoid the area and residents have been asked to close their windows and doors due to the amount of smoke.