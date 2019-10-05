Image copyright Google Image caption The A697 was closed for several hours following the crash

A man and a woman, both aged 96, have died in a crash in Northumberland.

They were back-seat passengers in a car which crashed with a 4X4 near Edlingham on Friday afternoon.

Police said a 34-year-old woman driving a Dacia Duster and a 61-year-old woman front-seat passenger suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old at the wheel of a Great Wall Steed pick-up and his 21-year-old male passenger were seriously injured.

The driver is in a serious but stable condition and the passenger is critical but stable, police said.

The crash happened at the New Moor House crossroads at 15:08 BST, leaving the A697 closed in both directions for several hours.

A police spokesman said it was a "complex investigation" and appealed for witnesses.