Image caption Construction work will continue into early 2020

Motorists using a notoriously busy route in Newcastle are facing 10 weeks of delays.

Killingworth Road, in South Gosforth, was closed in July 2017 for a £13.5m scheme to install a new Metro rail bridge and widen the road.

After a number of delays it reopened in July this year, but from Monday temporary traffic lights will be in place for more work to be completed.

Newcastle City Council said work on the road would be finished next spring.

A spokeswoman for the council said due to "particularly disruptive" construction on the route, temporary traffic lights would be installed to restrict traffic between the Haddricks Mill junction and the Killingworth Road Metro bridge until mid-December.

She said vehicles heading southbound towards Newcastle at peak times were likely to face the biggest delays.

In a bid to help cope with the delays, Salters Bridge will reopen to traffic from 13 October and a northbound bus lane on Four Lanes End in Longbenton will be removed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Arlene Ainsley, the council's cabinet member for transport and air quality, said: "We have now reached a particularly disruptive stage of construction, so I am asking people to please bear with us during this period."