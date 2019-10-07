Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at Bowburn Hall Hotel in August

A man has denied attempted murder after a woman was knocked down by a car at a wedding in County Durham.

Police said a woman in her 50s was left with "serious injuries" at Bowburn Hall Hotel, near Durham City, on 24 August.

Ben Ashman, from Houghton-le-Spring, also denies attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on another woman and a man at the event.

The 36-year-old was remanded in custody after a brief hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

In total he denied eight offences, including dangerous driving, assault, criminal damage of a Nissan Juke and failing to provide a breath sample.

He is due to appear in court again next month for a pre-trial hearing.

A trial lasting seven days has been scheduled for February.