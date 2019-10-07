Tyne & Wear

Edlingham crash victims, both 96, named by police

  • 7 October 2019

Two 96-year-olds killed in a car crash in Northumberland have been named.

James Johnston, of Amble, and Pearl Smith, of Wooler, were back-seat passengers in a Dacia Duster which crashed with a 4X4 near Edlingham on Friday afternoon.

A 34-year-old woman driving the Dacia and a 61-year-old woman in the front seat suffered serious injuries.

A 19-year-old at the wheel of a Great Wall Steed pick-up and his 21-year-old male passenger were also hurt.

The driver has been discharged from hospital, but the front-seat passenger remains in a critical but stable condition.

The crash happened at about 15:00 BST on the A697 on the approach to the New Moor crossroads, Northumbria Police said.

