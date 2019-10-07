Image caption Denis Erdinch Beytula appeared in court last week charged with two counts of attempted murder

A three-week old baby has died after being stabbed last week.

The boy was found critically ill at an address on North Tyneside, along with his seriously injured 21-year-old mother who also had knife wounds.

Denis Erdinch Beytula, a 27-year-old Bulgarian, was charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 31 October.

The child and mother were attacked on Wednesday, but Northumbria Police said the baby had died in hospital on Sunday.

The baby's mother is still being treated in hospital and is said to now be in a stable condition.

Det Ch Insp Dave Cole said it had been a "devastating time for the baby's family".