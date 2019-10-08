Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was raped in Bigg Market, Newcastle, in the early hours of Friday morning

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a city centre following a robbery.

The victim was attacked in Bigg Market, Newcastle, on Friday morning.

A short time earlier a group of men threatened a man with a knife and demanded money in Grainger Street. Police are treating the rape and robbery as linked.

Three men aged 21 and one aged 22 have been arrested on suspicion of rape and robbery.

Northumbria Police said it was appealing for witnesses to the "clearly very serious incidents as a group of individuals targeted vulnerable people in Newcastle city centre".