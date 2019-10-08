Image copyright Google Image caption Luke Hunter is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday

A 21-year-old man from Newcastle has been charged with terrorism offences.

Luke Hunter, of High Callerton, was detained in West Yorkshire as part of an investigation into right-wing terrorism by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

He is accused of eight offences, including encouragement of terrorism, and dissemination and collection of terrorist publications.

He will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.