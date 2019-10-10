Image copyright Google Image caption The victim is believed to have been involved in an altercation outside the One Stop store

A man has been shot and critically injured on a street in Tyne and Wear.

The 28-year-old was found on Blue House Lane in Washington at 14:00 BST.

Police said the victim is believed to have been in an altercation with someone outside the One Stop store when the shooting happened.

Supt Paul Stewart said: "It appears that a firearm has been fired during an altercation and we are trying to identify who has been involved."

He added: "If you were in the area when this incident took place, and have yet to speak to police, then we need you to give us a call."