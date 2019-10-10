Image copyright NORTHUMBRIA POLICE Image caption Viorel Grancea admitted a number of driving charges at Newcastle Crown Court

A driver who caused the death of his passenger in crash has been jailed.

Denis-Alexandra Radvan, 29, from Buzau in Romania, died in the collision involving a Ford Focus and a Hyundai i30, on the A69 near Haydon Bridge, Northumberland, in August.

Viorel Grancea was given a six-year jail sentence by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

The 31-year-old, of Darnley Street, Glasgow, had previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He had also admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified, and driving with no insurance and no licence.

The judge ordered him to be disqualified from driving for eight years and 10 months.