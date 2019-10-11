Image caption The whale is rolling in shallow water close to rocks

There are fears for the welfare of a sperm whale spotted just a short distance off the Northumberland coast.

The 40ft (12m) mammal was first sighted off Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, before moving to the Wansbeck estuary, between Cambois and Sandy Bay.

It is currently rolling near rocks in shallow water about 150ft (45m) off shore and reported to be "struggling to hold itself up".

Members of British Divers Marine Life Rescue are monitoring its progress.

