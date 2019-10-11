Image copyright GMP Image caption Daniel Crompton was jailed for life in 2014 for the murder of an 87-year-old man

A married prison officer who had sex in a cleaning cupboard with an inmate serving life for murder has been jailed.

Rachel Welburn started an 18-month relationship with Daniel Crompton after she became his designated personal officer at Frankland Prison in Durham.

The 39-year-old, of Abbey Green, Spennymoor, admitted misconduct in public office.

She was jailed for 12 months by a judge at Durham Crown Court.

Robin Patton, prosecuting, said the attraction between Welburn and Crompton, who was jailed for life in 2014 for murdering an 87-year-old man, was "instantaneous", and even though she was married they embarked on an affair.

'Shame and regret'

Welburn told Crompton she would leave her husband, and would see Crompton when he was released.

However, when the relationship cooled Crompton told an officer about the affair, in what Mr Patton described as "an act of revenge or spite".

Joanne Kidd, defending, said Welburn's shame and regret were beyond measure.

Sentencing, Judge Christopher Prince said: "The public do not expect prisoners, irrespective of the offences they have committed, to be engaging in sexual relationships when they should be serving their sentences."