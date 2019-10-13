Image copyright Google Image caption Police said all parties involved in the shooting, near the One Stop shop, were believed to be known to each other

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot and left critically ill outside a shop.

The 28-year-old was found injured on Blue House Lane, Washington, Tyne and Wear, at 14:00 BST on Thursday.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life. He is in custody and will appear before magistrates on Monday.

Ch Insp Sam Rennison said firearms incidents were "very rare" in the area.

"I would like to reiterate we believe this was an isolated incident with all parties involved thought to be known to each other," he said.

He warned against speculation on social media which could "potentially prejudice the case".

Two other men, aged 33 and 26, have been released without charge. A 24-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

The victim remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

